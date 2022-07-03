Fallbrook man arrested for allegedly possessing fireworks

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing about 500 pounds of fireworks in his garage and illegal fireworks sales, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

SDCSO said deputies found the cache of fireworks inside a garage in the 200 block of East View Street at 7:00 p.m. while following up on reports from neighbors hearing fireworks being set off in the area.

While they were distributing flyers to inform the community about the dangers of illegal fireworks, they saw an open garage filled with boxes of fireworks,” authorities said.

Detectives with the bomb/arson unit were called to the scene, and a search warrant was served on the property. Detectives and the FBI seized about 500 pounds of fireworks from the garage and shed.

The fireworks are scheduled to be disposed of in accordance with environmental laws.

Natanael Garcia was booked into the Vista County Jail for possessing more than 100 pounds of fireworks and illegal sales of fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal in San Diego County. Under California law, it is illegal to make, possess, manufacture, sell, transport, and/or use fireworks. Fireworks include sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, sparklers, and many others that go into the air or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.

Violators can face up to a year in jail and $50,000 in fines. Parents are liable for any injury or damage caused by their children using fireworks

Anyone who sees someone setting off illegal fireworks is asked to call their local police department or SDCSO at 858-565-5200.

