Fact or Fiction: Typing 'nazis.us' into web browser takes you to Department of Homeland Security website?

A story you may have heard claims typing ‘nazis.us’ into a web browser will take you to the Department of Homeland Security's website.
Fact or Fiction: Typing 'nazis.us' into web browser takes you to DHS website?
(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims typing ‘nazis.us’ into a web browser will take you to the Department of Homeland Security's website.

It's true.

We tried it, and sure enough, we were redirected right to the DHS's main page.

Some critics have compared the tactics of ICE to those of the Gestapo, which was the secret police of the Nazis.

So who set up this web domain?

Snopes did some investigating and discovered it was the work of Mark Davis, a congressional candidate in Florida.

He is currently running without a party affiliation.

Snopes found the domain is registered until January of next year.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc.
