Fact or Fiction: Trump Administration orders font change in the name of fighting DEI?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims the Trump Administration is ordering a change in the font used in diplomatic correspondence in the name of fighting DEI.

It's true.

This week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered U.S. embassies and consulates to stop using the Calibri font and return to the more traditional Times New Roman.

The Biden Administration made the switch in 2023 to be more accessible to people with visual disabilities.

But Rubio says the switch was wasteful, confusing, unbefitting the dignity of government documents and stemmed from "misguided diversity, equity and inclusion policies."

