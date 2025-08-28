Fact or Fiction: RFK Jr. to reveal causes of autism next month?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he'll reveal the causes of autism next month.

It's true.

At a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Kennedy told President Trump he has found "certain interventions" that are almost certainly causing autism.

He says he'll announce the findings in September.

Kennedy has a long history of spreading conspiracy theories about autism, including discredited reports that vaccines are to blame.

In April, he announced plans to find the cause of growing rates of autism, which the CDC says impacts 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults in the U.S.

