FAA grants San Diego International $15 Million for quieter home program

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNS) — Around 250 residences in the flight path of San Diego International Airport will be eligible for sound-dampening improvements, thanks to a $15 million Federal Aviation Administration grant announced Tuesday.

The FAA grant will go to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority's Quieter Home Program to provide sound insulation for homes in the flight path.

"We are grateful to receive this funding for our Quieter Home Program," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the airport authority. "We appreciate the unwavering support from Senator Alex Padilla, Congressman Scott Peters, and the entire San Diego Congressional delegation. This funding will help us work with our neighboring communities and provide sound insulation treatment to reduce noise inside eligible homes located around the airport."

The funding is part of the FAA's Airport Improvement Program. San Diego International is one of 18 California airports awarded funding through the AIP grant to "bolster aviation infrastructure."

Eligible homes, as determined by the FAA, are located within the agency's 65 decibels levels or greater contour map area around the airport and have average interior noise levels of 45 decibels or greater with windows closed, a statement from the airport authority read.

Communities with eligible residences include Loma Portal, Ocean Beach, Bankers Hill, Middletown, Golden Hill and South Park.

"Per the FAA's goal of reducing aircraft noise inside eligible homes by five decibels, the Quieter Home Program works with residents through a multi- step process to evaluate retrofitting measures and install sound attenuated products," the airport authority statement reads. "These homes may be retrofitted with noise-mitigating exterior doors and windows, ventilation systems such as air conditioning units, and other items, including weather stripping and caulking around openings to reduce noise levels."

What is available depends in each eligible home. Since it began in 2001, the Quieter Home Program has retrofitted 5,929 homes.

For more information about the program, residents can call 619-400- 2660 or email quieterhome@san.org.

