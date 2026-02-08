Extra DUI police patrols expected in San Diego amid Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Law-enforcement personnel will increase its patrol presence on San Diego-area roadways in order to keep a strict watch for Super Bowl revelers who get behind the wheel while inebriated.

The county Sheriff's Office says it will have extra deputies on traffic duty throughout its enforcement areas starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday.

Local agencies also plan to step up their presence as the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

"Super Bowl celebrations are a time for fun and community, but safety should always come first," National City Police Department Sgt. Scott Shanahan said. "If you plan to drink, make sure you have a reliable way to get home, whether that's a designated sober driver, rideshare, taxi or public transportation."

"Super Bowl Sunday brings excitement, energy and visitors from across the country. Our goal is to keep California's roads safe, and we will actively enforce laws against unsafe and reckless driving," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "At the end of the day, the real winner is the one who makes it home safely."

Options abound for getting around without driving drunk, but law- enforcement officials advise making a plan for safe transportation before the partying starts.

Last year, a total of 7,394 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in San Diego County, 32 of them on Super Bowl Sunday, according to sheriff's officials.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.