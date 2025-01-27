Experts say heavy rainfall could cause mudslides

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is finally getting the much-needed rain, especially with the ongoing Border 2 Fire. However, experts warn that too much rain could lead to mudslides in areas affected by recent wildfires.

A home in Pacific Palisades that survived a fire was split in two by a landslide earlier this month. Areas burned by fires are particularly vulnerable to heavy rain, as nearby vegetation has been scorched, leaving nothing to hold the soil in place. This can result in landslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

"What we see during the rainy intervals, we see hillsides slip and fail as we did here in San Diego last year," said Dr. Pat Abbott, a geologist, during an interview with ABC 10 News earlier this month regarding the fires in Los Angeles.

Dr. Abbott referenced the mudslide that occurred after the 2018 Thomas Fire, which resulted in 23 fatalities in Montecido. "All we need once the fires are out… are heavy rains to saturate those bare soils. The problem is going to be much worse. It is like one horror following another horror," he added.

Currently, parts of Los Angeles County impacted by fires, such as the Palisades, are under flood watches due to warnings about runoff and debris flow. In response to the drastic weather changes, Governor Gavin Newsom is deploying specialized teams to protect areas recently affected by wildfires from mudslides.

Governor Newsom stated that a team of more than 400 people is currently working on placing straw barriers for flood mitigation. They are also putting up sandbags and wooden stakes to safeguard burn scar areas.