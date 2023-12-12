Expert weighs in on public safety after deadly Mountain View pursuit, crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two kids were killed following a police chase in the Mountain View neighborhood Friday night.

Investigators said officers began pursuing 20-year-old Angel Salgado when he crashed his car just 5 minutes into the chase, killing a four-year-old and an 8-year-old and injuring two women off the I-805 offramp at 43rd St.

On Saturday, ABC 10News spoke with Will Moore from Circulate San Diego, who says police pursuits for low-level crimes are not worth the risk.

Watch the video above for more information.

