Expert weighs in on public safety after deadly Mountain View pursuit, crash

ABC 10News reporter spoke with Will Moore, a spokesperson with Circulate San Diego, a non-profit organization, on the deadly pursuit crash in Mountain View. Moore says pursuits for low-level crimes are not worth the risk.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Dec 11, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two kids were killed following a police chase in the Mountain View neighborhood Friday night.

Investigators said officers began pursuing 20-year-old Angel Salgado when he crashed his car just 5 minutes into the chase, killing a four-year-old and an 8-year-old and injuring two women off the I-805 offramp at 43rd St.

On Saturday, ABC 10News spoke with Will Moore from Circulate San Diego, who says police pursuits for low-level crimes are not worth the risk.

