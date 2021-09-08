Watch
Expected energy demand prompts California Flex Alert on Wednesday

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
A general view is seen of a power lines.
Power Lines
Posted at 5:57 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 20:57:57-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The agency that manages California's power grid has issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday, citing predicted high energy demand and tight supplies.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking residents to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., as high temperatures are expected to cover much of the state on Wednesday.

Cal-ISO said the expected surge in power consumption is primarily predicted to be from air conditioning use.

"The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential," the agency said in a release.

To conserve power during a Flex Alert, residents are asked to:

  • Set thermostats to 78 or higher, if health permits;
  • Avoid using major appliances; and
  • Turn off unnecessary lights

During the day, residents can pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, and charge electronics to avoid power use later in the day.

California's grid is more at-risk during the late afternoon and early evening because demand is higher and is the state sees a decline in solar energy production.

