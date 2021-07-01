Expectant mother loses entire family to suspected overdoses at Vista home

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - An expectant mother is mourning an unimaginable heartbreak, after her parents and brother were discovered dead in their Vista home of suspected overdoses.

Karissa Foster, is eight-and-a-half months pregnant with twin boys. The joy of the approaching birth has been sapped by a tragic discovery June 11.

“Unreal, devastating and very, very painful,” said a tearful Foster. “When I do let myself think about it, it's very hard."

Her 50-year-old father Michael, her 48-year-old mother Cheryl, and her 27-year-old brother Ethan were discovered dead in their Vista home of suspected overdoses.

"I believe my mom was found in the kitchen, and my dad and brother were found in the bedroom,” said Foster.

Toxicology results aren't back yet, but Karissa says their drug of choice was methamphetamine.

“I believe that they purchased meth, and it was cut or contaminated with fentanyl,” said Foster.

If those deaths are fentanyl-related, they will be another example of a disturbing trend.

Recent numbers released by law enforcement officials show fentanyl-related deaths more than tripled during the pandemic, to more than 461 in 2020.

Foster, a recovering addict, is nearly nine years clean and works as a substance abuse counselor for the Alpha Project.

She says she had tried to help her brother and parents, who she believed had stopped using during the pandemic.

Foster says she wants to cry her heart out, but is trying to postpone her grief.

“Mostly just have to stay calm for the sake of my babies. I’ve been to the hospital a couple times with contractions — Braxton Hicks — because I’m so upset,” said Foster.

Foster says she's sharing her family's tragedy in hopes of helping those struggling with substance abuse.

“Ask for help. Don’t be afraid, because you could be betting your life on it … I just want people to recognize their worth and be able to get the help the need,” said Foster.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help Karissa with funeral expenses.

