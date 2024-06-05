Excessive heat warning issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An excessive heat warning has been issued Wednesday for parts of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Diego County deserts will experience dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 108 to 113 expected Wednesday.

The excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Friday. The hottest days are expected to be on Thursday and Friday.

The NWS warns that extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.

Highs Wednesday near the San Diego coast will be around 70 and highs in the valleys will be in the high 70s. Temperatures near the foothills will reach the low 90s.

Highs in the mountains will be between 88 and 97 and it will be breezy.

