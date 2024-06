The County of San Diego launched its annual Cool Zones program on Saturday, just as the region braces for its first potential summer-like temperatures this week.

The Cool Zones program, created two decades ago, offers free, safe, air-conditioned shelters for older adults, people with disabilities, and individuals with health concerns to escape extreme heat. The program runs from June 1 through Oct. 31.

For a complete list and map of Cool Zone sites, click here or call 2-1-1.