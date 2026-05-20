Ex-St. Augustine teacher pleads guilty to child porn distribution charge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former St. Augustine High School teacher was awaiting sentencing Wednesday after pleading guilty Tuesday to distributing child sexual abuse material.

Ryan Bennett Segura, who was a religion teacher and head track and field coach at the North Park school, was arrested last year on allegations that he exchanged sexually explicit videos featuring minors with an unidentified man residing in Denver.

In Segura's plea agreement filed in federal court, he admitted sharing the material with a social media user living outside California and acknowledged that the material depicted minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The plea agreement references a specific occasion from September of 2024 in which he shared three such videos with the user.

Investigators wrote in a probable cause statement filed last year that Segura admitted sharing child sexual abuse material with the Denver man and "further admitted that he views this type of material every couple of months but claims he stopped doing so in approximately March 2025."

A prosecutor also previously alleged in court that Segura shared nonsexual photos of his students with a different man and that Segura and the other man discussed their sexual attraction to the students.

Segura is slated for sentencing on Aug. 14.

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