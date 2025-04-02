Ex-SDSU police officer pleads not guilty to child porn possession

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A former San Diego State University police officer accused of possessing child sex abuse material, including multiple videos of young girls being sexually abused, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing child pornography.

Paul Aurelio McClain, formerly a sergeant with the campus police department, was arrested last month and remains in federal custody. Following his arraignment Tuesday morning in federal court in Riverside, a trial date was tentatively scheduled next month in Los Angeles, according to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson.

According to an affidavit included with a criminal complaint filed against McClain, investigators discovered that multiple videos depicting children being sexually abused were downloaded at McClain's home in Menifee. Investigators found the alleged videos on an external hard drive on McClain's desk at the residence, according to the affidavit.

A description of one of the videos states two girls depicted in the footage appear to be "approximately 6 to 8 years old."

The affidavit states that McClain had been with the campus police department since at least 2023 and that his assignment at SDSU did not include investigating crimes such as child exploitation or child pornography.

A statement issued last month by San Diego State police said an unnamed campus officer had been arrested for suspected possession of child pornography and that "upon learning of the allegations, UPD immediately initiated actions to terminate the officer."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.