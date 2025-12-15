Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ex-SDPD officer pleads guilty to taking funds from school safety program

San Diego Police
ABC 10News
San Diego Police
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego police officer pleaded guilty to taking funds from a police program dedicated to school safety and using the money on personal expenses.

Prosecutors say Curtis Doll, 42, took around $4,000 from the police department's School Safety Patrol Program, a crossing guard program aimed at helping elementary school students safely cross the street at uncontrolled intersections near schools throughout the city.

Doll then used the funds on a variety of personal purchases such as clothing and car tires, among other items that were bought with money taken from a bank account used to fund the program, prosecutors said.

Investigators served a warrant at Doll's home last year and on Friday, he pleaded guilty to the lone felony count filed against him, fraudulent appropriation by a public officer.

SDPD Lt. Cesar Jimenez, the department's public information officer, confirmed Monday that Doll is no longer a member of the department.

Doll is slated to be sentenced next month.

The fraudulent appropriation by a public officer count carries a maximum possible penalty of three years in custody. Doll's guilty plea does not involve a stipulated sentence, but a District Attorney's Office representative said the sentence will involve at minimum two years of formal probation and full payment of restitution.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Please Donate Today

Please Donate Today