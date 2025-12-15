Ex-SDPD officer pleads guilty to taking funds from school safety program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego police officer pleaded guilty to taking funds from a police program dedicated to school safety and using the money on personal expenses.

Prosecutors say Curtis Doll, 42, took around $4,000 from the police department's School Safety Patrol Program, a crossing guard program aimed at helping elementary school students safely cross the street at uncontrolled intersections near schools throughout the city.

Doll then used the funds on a variety of personal purchases such as clothing and car tires, among other items that were bought with money taken from a bank account used to fund the program, prosecutors said.

Investigators served a warrant at Doll's home last year and on Friday, he pleaded guilty to the lone felony count filed against him, fraudulent appropriation by a public officer.

SDPD Lt. Cesar Jimenez, the department's public information officer, confirmed Monday that Doll is no longer a member of the department.

Doll is slated to be sentenced next month.

The fraudulent appropriation by a public officer count carries a maximum possible penalty of three years in custody. Doll's guilty plea does not involve a stipulated sentence, but a District Attorney's Office representative said the sentence will involve at minimum two years of formal probation and full payment of restitution.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.