Ex-San Diego resident arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former San Diego resident and CEO of a currency exchange business was arrested today for allegedly hiring hitmen to murder someone.

Marcos Arturo Kleiman Tronllan, 40, CEO of MoneyFlip LLC, formerly known as MXN Financial LLC, allegedly paid undercover federal agents to kill a Mexican businessman over money Kleiman claimed the man owed him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Earlier this week, agents showed Kleiman photographs and videos that supposedly showed the victim had been tortured and killed, then demanded payment, to which Kleiman allegedly replied, ``Okay. Count on...count on it,'' prosecutors allege.

Kleiman was arrested Thursday morning in Miami, where he currently resides. He's expected to be extradited to San Diego to face federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kleiman was initially under investigation for allegedly using his business to launder drug proceeds. Undercover Homeland Security Investigations agents reached out to Kleiman in February and asked him to convert their money into cryptocurrency while suggesting the money came from drug sales.

Kleiman allegedly converted about $750,000 of the money provided by agents into cryptocurrency, then at some point agreed to pay $40,000 if they would kidnap and kill the Mexican businessman and recover the money he was owed, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.