Ex-North County swim instructor pleads guilty to charges of molesting students

Posted at 6:47 AM, Aug 09, 2023
VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A former North County swim instructor who was arrested twice on allegations of molesting young swim students pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony and misdemeanor charges.

Nicholas Piazza, 20, is slated to be sentenced to eight years in state prison next month following his pleas to a felony county of a lewd or lascivious act against a minor under the age of 14 and two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child.

Piazza was formerly an instructor at Callan Swim School in San Marcos and was arrested on allegations of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old boy during a lesson there in the summer of 2021. He was later released on bail and ordered not to work with children.

He was arrested again last fall after what prosecutors allege was inappropriate touching of a 7-year-old boy during private lessons at a residence. Piazza was ordered held without bail following his second arrest and has remained in custody since last September.

Callan Swim School was later sued by a parent of one of the victims, according to The Coast News, which reported last month that the lawsuit was settled for $40,000.

