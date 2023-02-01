Former North County swim Instructor is headed to trial on charges of molesting students

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A former north county swim instructor will stand trial on charges he inappropriately touched students.

A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday for 19-year-old Nick Piazza.

Two little boys took the stand during the hearing in Vista Superior Court. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the judge did not allow cameras in the courtroom.

A seven-year-old boy testified that Piazza was giving him swim lessons at the child's dad's home. He said Piazza held him by his "private area and touched him for 5-10 seconds. "The boy said it made him feel "uncomfortable and weird."

A five-year-old boy also took the stand. He was also getting swim lessons at his home. The boy told the court he didn't like it when Piazza would "tickle" him. The child said he told him to stop, but he didn't stop. The child said he was only touched on his feet, arms, and legs.

Deputy District Attorney Isaac Jackson says he's confident there's enough evidence for the case to stand trial.

"These are lewd and lascivious acts that occurred while the defendant was giving swim instructions, inappropriate touching during the swim lessons," said Jackson.

The D.A. says a total of three children are accusing Piazza of similar conduct.

The first is a six-year-old boy who says Piazza inappropriately touched him during a lesson at Callan Swim School in San Marcos during the summer of 2021. It's unclear when Piazza left Callan as an instructor.

Investigators arrested Piazza the following October on a felony charge of committing a lewd act upon a child. He was released on bail and ordered not to have contact with children, but prosecutors say he continued giving lessons at private homes.

Investigators arrested Piazza a second time on September 29th of 2022.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the day before he was taken into custody a 7-year-old boy told his mother that Piazza had sexually assaulted him on two separate occasions. The alleged incidents happened at a home in Rancho Santa Fe between September 7th and September 25th, 2022.

The owner of Callan Swim School has declined to talk with 10News, but attorneys for the school sent the following statement last October after Piazza's most recent arrest.

"It is come (to) our attention that a former swim instructor of Callan Swim School was recently charged with a crime. That instructor has not been employed with CSS for quite some time and was not employed by us during the time of this alleged incident. We would like to make it clear, after teaching swimming lessons for over 60 years and being in this business of saving lives, CSS would never knowingly put any student in jeopardy in any capacity. CSS categorically denies any allegations at suggest anything to the contrary. "

Piazza's attorney declined to talk with the media Tuesday. He's due back in court on February 15th.

The cases could be combined into one trial. If convicted on all counts, Piazza could face up to 26 years in prison.

