Ex-La Mesa math teacher sentenced for sex crime involving underage student

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former math teacher charged with sex crimes involving a 17-year-old female student was sentenced Thursday to three years in state prison.

Michael Davis, 35, who taught at The Learning Choice Academy in La Mesa, was arrested last year after allegations surfaced of a sexual relationship between Davis and the girl.

Davis initially faced a dozen felony counts before pleading guilty to a single count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Along with prison, he was ordered to register as a Tier One sex offender, which mandates at least 10 years of registration.

The Learning Choice Academy is a charter hybrid transitional kindergarten to 12th-grade homeschool program, where families can choose between a 100% homeschool program, or a hybrid program, with three days at school and two days at home.

It also has campuses in Chula Vista and Clairemont Mesa East.

