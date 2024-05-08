'Everything is underwater': Encinitas family impacted by historic Brazil floods

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Amid historic flooding in Southern Brazil, an Encinitas woman is describing her wheelchair-bound father’s harrowing rescue from his home.

A cellphone video of a submerged suburb of Porto Alegre, in southern Brazil, was sent to Fernanda Rossini by her cousin, a volunteer who is helping rescue the stranded.

“Everything is underwater, unbelievable,” said Rossini.

Rossini's hometown remains water-logged from homes to gas stations after days of non-stop rains and flooding.

On Saturday, her wheelchair-bound father, who suffers from a degenerative neurological condition, was carried out of his home of 25 years by volunteers as floodwaters approached.

“My dad was really nervous, really frightened, and crying a lot. He was very emotional,” said Rossini, who spoke with her father after he was rescued.

Her dad is now staying with his sister about 10 miles away. He has lost everything.

“It's really, really hard being so far away, a feeling of I want to do more, be there helping all these people,” said Rossini.

Rescues by boat and jet ski are still unfolding every day. More than 150,000 are now homeless, and millions are without power.

“Never in a million years did we think we’d have to face this … They have to start from zero,” said a tearful Rossini.

Rossini became alarmed when her cousin also sent images of what he found lurking in the floodwaters.

The videos show alligators making her father’s neighborhood their home. This is yet another danger rescuers face.

‘I can’t believe now, on top of everything, there is the risk of alligators getting you,” said Rossini.

With the floodwaters yet to recede much, residents haven't been able to return to their homes to survey the damage—and an uncertain future.

“Just feel so sad for my people to endure such a disaster,” said Rossini. “I’m so grateful for so many volunteers helping people. They are making a big difference.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Rossini's family recover.

Rossini says her hometown is bracing for more problems, with rain forecasted for the next three days.

