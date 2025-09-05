Forward spread stopped in Spring Valley brush fire; evacuation order shifted to warning

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - A hillside brush fire burning alongside Jamacha and Sweetwater Springs boulevards in Spring Valley spread to 75 acres and threatened structures, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons off Jamacha and Sweetwater Springs boulevards in Spring Valley shortly before 2 p.m., authorities reported.

Within 45 minutes, the flames, which were exhibiting a "critical rate of spread," had blackened about 30 open acres, according to Cal Fire.

Deputies cleared residents out of neighborhoods near the burn zone as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to douse the fire amid temperatures in the mid-80s.

A temporary shelter for the evacuees was operating at Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road in La Mesa, sheriff's officials advised.

Shortly before 4, evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings while the forward spread of the fire was stopped. The blaze is 5 percent contained.

#LodgeFire [Update 09/05/2025 3:15] The fire remains around 30 acres and has slowed to a moderate rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/j4UpQl0B69 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 5, 2025

A map showing the evacuation order can be found here and below.

#LodgeFire A brush fire is burning near Jamacha Boulevard and Doubletree Road in Spring Valley.



An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the maps below. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately.



If you feel you are in… pic.twitter.com/Fl68oo5PNW — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 5, 2025

