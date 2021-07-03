Evacuations underway following brush fire in Santa Ysabel

(KGTV) -- Some homes are being evacuated along School House Canyon Road in Santa Ysabel due to a 50-acre brush fire

According to Cal Fire, the motorhome fire turned vegetation fire has grown to 40 to 50 acres along Highway 79 north of Highway 78. It is currently 0% contained, but firefighters said they're making good progress.

Cal Fire says the blaze is threatening homes along School House Canyon Road and evacuations are in progress. As of 2:30 p.m. no damaged to structures have been reported.

#YsabelFire in Santa Ysabel [update] Fire is now 50 acres, 0% contained. Evacuations remain in place for School House Canyon Rd, though firefighters have made good progress in the residential community- no structure damage at this time. pic.twitter.com/t3qCOPJ443 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 3, 2021

