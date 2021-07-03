Watch
Evacuations underway following brush fire in Santa Ysabel

Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 17:24:01-04

(KGTV) -- Some homes are being evacuated along School House Canyon Road in Santa Ysabel due to a 50-acre brush fire

According to Cal Fire, the motorhome fire turned vegetation fire has grown to 40 to 50 acres along Highway 79 north of Highway 78. It is currently 0% contained, but firefighters said they're making good progress.

Cal Fire says the blaze is threatening homes along School House Canyon Road and evacuations are in progress. As of 2:30 p.m. no damaged to structures have been reported.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

