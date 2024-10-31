Brush fire sparks in Bonita area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Miguel Fire Department says crews responded to a 10-acre fire in Bonita that quickly led to a brief evacuation order for apartments in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the blaze at the intersection of SR 125 and SR 54 around 12:09 p.m., and it was initially a quarter of an acre before medium fuel caused it to expand.

A mandatory evacuation order for the apartments in the area was issued, and people were being sent to Mount Miguel High School to evacuate.

Two helicopters attacked the blaze, and several agencies responded, including Cal Fire, San Diego Fire-Rescue, the Chula Vista Fire Department, and SMFD.

At this point, there is no information on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather more information.