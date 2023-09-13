Escondido victims remembered in Palm Springs triple fatal crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - For the first time, loved ones are speaking out after three Escondido residents were killed in a three-vehicle collision in Palm Springs.

“He had such a life ahead of him, so I do have a hole in my heart,” said Tim Losacco. “Very unreal, surreal.”

Nine days later, the fog of grief has yet to lift for Tim Losacco.

Two Sundays ago, his 29-year-old son David, his partner Yovani Aguilera Tapia, 32, and two friends, took a trip to the Palm Springs to stay at an RV resort, where the Losacco family owned an RV.

On Sunday afternoon, while they drove from one resort back to their own on North Gene Autry Trail, there was a windblown dust advisory.

"The wind started blowing. It was blowing so hard, you couldn't see from you to me,” said Tim, gesturing at about 4 feet of space.

Police say two cars had slowed down but another did not, causing a rear-end collision.

In the middle vehicle: Losacco and Tapia, both sitting in the back. Both died at the scene. Their friend, the driver, Millicent Lewis, 29, was also killed. Another friend survived.

Tim calls his son, who worked as a massage therapist, a generous man, who loved going to the gym.

“He was so active, at the gym for hours every day. He was so joyful, so positive,” said Tim.

He says his son was also completely in love with Tapia, his partner of some 4 years.

"The way they looked at each other. They way they spoke to each other. The way they their life together. Really showed their love and how precious it was … I miss both of them more than I can describe,” said Tim, choking back tears.

Tim blames that absence on the driver of the truck that caused the collision. Tim believes he was driving too fast for conditions.

His son's surviving friend told him, that driver was trying to pass someone when he crashed.

“The man got out of his truck, started screaming,’Omigod! Omigod! What have I done?’” said Tim. “I want to see him held accountable, charged with a crime.”

The investigation is ongoing. Traffic investigators say the speed of the truck will be evaluated in determining the primary cause.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to Losacco’s family help with funeral expenses.