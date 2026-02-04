Escondido veteran to receive Congressional Medal of Honor for heroism during the Korean War

SAN DIEGO (KGVT) — President Trump has personally told Navy Captain E. Royce Williams that he will be receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor, according to Congressman Darrell Issa.

Williams, who is 100 years young, is a veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

But Williams notably showed heroism on Nov. 18, 1952, while on a mission piloting a F9F-5 Panther above the Sea of Japan, when he encountered seven Soviet MiG-15s alone.

During the dogfight, credited as the longest in U.S. history, Williams downed at least four MiGs, with only one Soviet plane returning to its base. Williams' plane had 263 holes in it.



“What Royce did is — still to this day — the most unique U.S.-Soviet aerial combat dogfight in the history of the Cold War, and one in which Royce Williams demonstrated indomitable courage of the highest skill under incalculable duress. It is my honor to have fought all these years for Royce to gain a recognition that he has not sought, but so richly deserves,” said Congressman Darrell Issa.

This story of Williams' heroism remained classified for more than 50 years.

Rep. Issa says Williams was awarded a Silver Star, which was elevated to the Navy Cross in 2023, which is the second-highest military decoration, after a campaign led by the representative and others.