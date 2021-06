ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in Escondido are searching for a 6-year-old who disappeared Saturday morning.

According to the department, Domingo Esteban Garcia Gaspar went missing from the 500 block of North Fig Street around 6:30 a.m.

He is described as a Hispanic male approximately three feet tall and weighing 50 pounds.

Anyone with information on the disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact the police.