Escondido police officer pleads not guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - An Escondido police officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal crash that occurred last year.

Officer Jason Ingco, 35, is charged in connection with the alleged Aug. 21, 2025, collision that killed Jacob Illian, 39.

Illian was riding an e-bike when Ingco initiated a pursuit and struck the victim on a bike path near Valley Parkway and Rose Street, according to Escondido police, who alleged Illian failed to yield during the pursuit.

The misdemeanor count carries a maximum penalty of one year in county jail.

An Escondido Police Department spokesperson said Ingco is on paid administrative leave and that the department offers its condolences "to Mr. Illian's family for their loss."

The charges mark the second time in recent months a vehicular manslaughter count has been filed against a local on-duty police officer.

Earlier this year, Chula Vista Police Officer Johan Jacobo was also charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for allegedly running a red light and fatally striking a motorcyclist.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.