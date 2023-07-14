Watch Now
Escondido Police: Boy stabbed at intersection, rushed to hospital

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 14:39:42-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A boy was critically injured in a stabbing and underwent surgery, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Ash Street and Ball Avenue, said EPD Sgt. Chris Leso.

The boy, whose age and name were not immediately released, was rushed to Palomar Medical Center in critical condition and was slated to undergo surgery, the sergeant said.

No suspect was found and the stabbing was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
