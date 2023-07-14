Escondido Police: Boy stabbed at intersection, rushed to hospital

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - A boy was critically injured in a stabbing and underwent surgery, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The stabbing happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Ash Street and Ball Avenue, said EPD Sgt. Chris Leso.

The boy, whose age and name were not immediately released, was rushed to Palomar Medical Center in critical condition and was slated to undergo surgery, the sergeant said.

No suspect was found and the stabbing was under investigation.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.