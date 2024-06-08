Escondido PD: Two teens arrested for possible gang-related stabbing

ESCONDIDO (KGTV) — Two teens are in custody Saturday for the fatal stabbing of a juvenile in Escondido earlier this week, Escondido Police tells ABC 10News.

According to Lt. Ryan Hicks, Escondido SWAT arrested a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male Saturday morning after simultaneous search warrants at the 2000 block of Mark Avenue and the 2400 block of Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido. Police recovered two pistols, a rifle, and a knife while on scene.

Both men were booked into Juvenile Hall in connection with a street fight on June 3rd that left one teenager dead at Wanek Road in Escondido. Detectives now believe the homicide to be gang-related.

The men are facing murder charges with a gang enhancement allegation.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722 or Detective Therese Ruiz at (760) 839-4790.

