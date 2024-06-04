Police investigate fatal stabbing of man in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Escondido Police Department's Crimes and Violence team is investigating the stabbing death of a man on Monday night.

Police responded to a call on the 2700 block of Wanek Road at 7:45 p.m., where they located a man with stab wounds, according to an Escondido Police Department.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. Escondido Police said officers have no suspect information and have not made any arrests yet.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.