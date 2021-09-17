Escondido man sentenced to prison for hit-and-run crash that killed teenage girl

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An Escondido man who fled a crash after striking a teenage girl and killing her has been sentenced to spend nearly five years in state prison.

Paul Anthony Lissona pleaded guilty in July to a felony hit-and-run charge in connection with the death of 17-year-old Kirsten Rain Tomlinson.

According to California Highway Patrol, Tomlinson was with three friends when she was struck by Lissona's Toyota Highlander on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at about 12:35 a.m. on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive.

It is said that Lissona was traveling northbound at high speed when the fatal crash happened.

Tomlinson was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by her friends and nearby neighbors who rushed to her aid.

Lissona was arrested and charged the following day after CHP received a tip from a civilian who spotted Lissona's SUV.

