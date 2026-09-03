Escondido man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, police seeking other possible victims

ESCONDIDO, CA — Officers arrested a 19-year-old local resident after he allegedly exposed himself to a pedestrian from his vehicle, authorities said.

Police responded around 8:49 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South Escondido Boulevard, where a suspect driving a blue Dodge Charger approached a pedestrian and willfully exposed himself to the victim, according to the Escondido Police Department.

During the investigation, officers spotted a matching blue Dodge Charger and conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of North Broadway. The driver, identified as Ricardo Rosales of Escondido, was detained at the scene.

Rosales was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Sheriff's Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of indecent exposure and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators believe Rosales may be responsible for other indecent exposure incidents in the city. Detectives are seeking additional victims and witnesses.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Detective Adam St. John at 760-839-4477.