Escondido man arrested on suspicion of DUI in fatal San Ysidro crash

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (CNS) - A 21-year-old Escondido man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into an SUV, killing a person.

The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 805 in San Ysidro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver who allegedly caused the accident was in a northbound Volkswagen coupe when he rear ended a 58-year-old Tijuana man in a Honda SUV.

The victim died from his injuries, but it was not determined whether he was taken to a hospital or died at the scene. The surviving driver was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP confirmed.

Both the driver and victim's identities were not immediately available.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information related to the accident to contact the California Highway Patrol at 858-293-6000.

