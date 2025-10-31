Escondido instructor among California's 2026 Teachers of the Year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California's Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Thursday named the 2026 California Teachers of the Year, including one from San Diego County, as well as a finalist.

Corina Martinez, a kindergarten teacher at Pioneer Elementary School in the Escondido Union School District, was one of five awardees.

"(She) is not just passionate about supporting her students to learn - - she's driven to make sure that they have every support they need to arrive at school every day," a statement from Thurmond's office read. "Mrs. Martinez has built a legacy of leadership and partnership with community organizations at her school site by building out programs that support students' social-emotional learning and partnership with families. She is passionate about tackling chronic absenteeism by building real solutions for families."

San Diego County Office of Education Corina Martinez

Martinez will serve as representatives of the state for the calendar year. Thurmond, who began his career as a social services worker, said he is "pleased to recognize the outstanding teachers who have had a tremendous impact on their schools, students, and communities."

"These extraordinary educators represent the very best of our public schools and remind us that great teaching can change lives and strengthen entire school communities,"

Gregory Hinchliff, a Spanish, English, social studies, Native American studies and speech and debate teacher at Bonsall High School in the Bonsall Unified School District, was one of four finalists, Thurmond announced.

"He builds partnerships with local tribes, universities and civic groups; contributed to California's Native American Studies Model Curriculum; participates in Cal Poly Humboldt's Four Freedoms civic learning program; and led his speech and debate team to state championships. His classroom was also featured in the WIDA Consortium's Bright Spot Repository Project."

San Diego County Office of Education Gregory Hinchliff

The annual awards are presented by the California Department of Education and supported by the California Teachers of the Year Foundation. The program began in 1972 to "honor outstanding teachers and encourage and inspire new teachers to enter the profession," the statement read.

April Raguindin, in the Bakersfield City School District, was nominated by Thurmond as California's representative for the National Teacher of the Year competition. Raguindin will compete against other state nominees, and the 2026 National Teacher of the Year will be announced in the spring.

Each county nominates applicants, the CDE reviews applications and evaluates their teaching skills before the State Superintendent of Public Instruction then selects the five California Teachers of the Year and the National Teacher of the Year nominee.

