Escondido elementary school students surprised with free book fair

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Nearly 600 kids at North Broadway Elementary received free books Wednesday in the first of several "Helpful Book Fair" events to celebrate school being back in session.

The Helpful Honda Guys in Blue will host more book fairs like this over the next month, surprising every student in every grade at local elementary schools with free books to take home, according to a press release.

In order to figure out which schools needed help from the public, San Diego Honda Dealers asked people on social media to nominate schools with students who would benefit from the free book fairs.

North Broadway Elementary strives to tap into the full potential of every student, so they have the confidence to use their knowledge and talents to improve the community and world. The press release says about 63% of students there come from low-income households, so the Helpful Honda Guys hope the book donations will go a long way.

There are two more Free Book Fairs currently scheduled for October:

Perkins K-8 School

Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1770 Main St., San Diego, CA 92113

Ross Elementary

Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 7470 Bagdad St., San Diego, CA 92111



If you have an idea for a "Random Act of Helpfulness" that would benefit the community, follow this link.