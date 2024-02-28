Escondido community gathers at forum to address homelessness

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – People gathered at a cafe on a church ground in Escondido Tuesday night to discuss various topics on what has been fueling the crisis in Escondido.

"Let’s start collaborating with the people that know what they're doing, the organizations that know what they're doing. Let's have them talk and help us move forward,” Christine Spencer, an attendee, said.

Subjects, such as housing and homelessness, were brought to the table.

"We hear the frustrations, and we stand in partnership with our community members who want to see a better place where homelessness doesn't exist,” Greg Anglea, CEO of Interfaith Community Services, said. “And in order to get to that, we need to come together."

Tuesday night's meeting comes before a new possible policy.

"Tomorrow at our city council meeting, we'll be discussing a homeless policy for the city of Escondido, so for me, listening to the community is really important, so that's why I came: to listen,” Escondido Councilmember Consuelo Martinez said.

The City of Escondido’s proposed policy states that the housing-first model is mostly not working. Additionally, the policy calls for more emphasis on substance abuse and mental health among the unhoused and prioritizes crime in specific areas.

Some at Tuesday night's meeting have the same opposition to the proposed policy.

"Their response is one really of punitive measures. They're seeing the issue as not as an issue of house but an issue of crime,” attendee Meg Decker said. “And, as we said, it's a complicated issue. Certainly, there is crime, but housing is what we need to talk about."

While he says more resources for the unhoused are needed, Interfaith Faith Services' CEO opposes the policy's language, calling most of the unhoused criminals, addicts and those struggling with mental health.

"If we can't find out a way to help these people get off of the streets, get into a safe, sober situation, then they're never going to be able to be successful,” Anglea said. “And so, we push back on a policy that characterizes large groups of people with these common denominators that are often a result of their situation not because of them being homeless."

ABC 10News asked Martinez what her response was to critics of the policy.

"Whatever your position is, whatever your thoughts are, you care about homelessness in Escondido; I encourage you to participate by engaging city leaders, showing up to the city council meeting, and having your voice heard,” Martinez said.

That city council meeting will be at the Escondido city hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

