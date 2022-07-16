EPA tours San Diego's wastewater treatment plant construction site

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - City of San Diego leaders hosted representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a walkthrough of the city’s new Pure Water San Diego Project.

With the goal of creating a locally-produced and renewable water source to combat the drought, the Pure Water facility will clean wastewater and put it right back into homes.

The site is currently under construction, with phase one of the project expected to be finished by the summer of 2025. Once phase one is complete, the facility will produce 30 million gallons of water every day. This water will go toward the northern part of the city.

Then, phase two will begin, with a target completion of 2035. Phase two will produce another 53 million gallons per day, for a total of 83 million gallons per day. This will be enough water for nearly half the city’s needs.

“No longer are we going to have to rely on the expensive and power-intensive that it takes to bring water from Northern California,” said San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava.

A similar facility is already running in North County, Pure Water Oceanside. Plus, a third wastewater treatment facility has broken ground in East County, with a target completion of 2026.

