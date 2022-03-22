Pure Water Oceanside: San Diego County's first water reuse project to open

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A new, first-of-its-kind water treatment plant in Oceanside aims to turn wastewater into drinking water.

The Pure Water Oceanside plant is set to make history as the first water reuse project in San Diego County, and the facility is expected to provide more than 20 percent of Oceanside’s water supply starting this year.

Project officials said the city currently imports water from the Sacramento Bay Delta and Colorado River, and the “imported water is subject to rising costs out of the city’s control, requires an enormous amount of energy to transport and is vulnerable to natural disasters and earthquakes.”

A Tuesday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the opening of the Pure Water Oceanside plant.

More information on the facility and the water purification process can be found at https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/water/pure_water_oceanside.asp.