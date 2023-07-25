EOD detonation sparks brush fire near Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A brush fire broke out near the Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego's Miramar area during explosive ordinance disposal detonation training Tuesday afternoon.

According to the military base, the fire started a little after 2:30 p.m. and it has spread about two acres so far.

MCAS officials say its fire department and all Marine Hand crewmen have responded to the scene to help put out the blaze.

The San Diego Fire Department is assisting MCAS crews with two helicopters and two Type 3 Strike Teams.

No injuries have been reported and the fire has not damaged any buildings.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.