Enforcement of new 'daylighting' parking law in San Diego, across California begins Jan. 1

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sweeping new law designed to save lives and prevent accidents by boosting visibility at intersections will take effect in San Diego and across California on Jan. 1.

The new "daylighting" law, AB 413, prohibits parking within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk to improve safety by increasing visibility at intersections.

The law applies to all intersections statewide, including those in the City of San Diego, regardless of whether a red curb or no parking signs are present.

The legislation aims to improve the range of vision for drivers, making it easier to see pedestrians, skateboarders and other road users at intersections.

By increasing what traffic experts call "daylight" visibility, the law is expected to reduce accidents and save lives.

San Diego Police will issue warnings for the first 60 days of enforcement.

Beginning March 1, 2025, motorists who violate the law will face a $65 fine, plus a $12.50 state-mandated administrative fee, totaling $77.50.

The average vehicle in the United States measures about 14 feet in length, meaning the new law requires about one and a half car lengths of clearance at intersections.

"It is important for San Diegans and visitors to be aware of and comply with this new state law," said City of San Diego transportation department director Bethany Bezak. "It may take some time for San Diegans to get accustomed to it, but together we can make our roadways safer for all users."

Studies show that greater visibility at crosswalks can significantly reduce pedestrian-involved crashes.

San Diego officials said the law also supports the city's Vision Zero initiative, an international program aimed at eliminating traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries for all road users.

Currently, 43 states have similar daylighting laws, most of which prohibit parking within 20 feet of intersections.

