Endangered missing advisory issued in San Diego for 2 Sacramento kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for two Sacramento children in seven California counties, including San Diego.

The Sacramento Police Department believes their father, 38-year-old Cameron Lee, may have taken the two missing children, 4-year-old Athena and 2-year-old Mateo Lee, to Mexico on Wednesday following their mother's death. SPD also says it's possible Lee may have dropped off the children somewhere in Southern California, which is why the endangered missing advisory was issued.

The mother, 28-year-old Angelica Bravo, was found dead inside her Sacramento home Monday night. Detectives were unable to locate the kids or Lee after they discovered Bravo's body, according to SPD.

Officers believe Lee is driving a grey, 2023 Honda Passport, with California license plate 9JUS091.

Endangered Missing Advisory Alert - Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange and San Diego Counties

Last seen: Didcot Cir., and Morey Ave., Sacramento@SacPolice



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/oMPfs4BvVL — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 11, 2024

"Our investigation has led us to know that the 2023 Honda Passport entered Mexico," an SPD tweet said. "Because of this, criteria for AMBER Alert is not met. We are working with our law enforcement partners and the media to share this information as wide as we can."

Athena Lee is 37 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Matteo Lee matches that description as well. Cameron Lee is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Bravo's family says they are not sure what caused her death, but say her and Lee had a tumultuous relationship.

"I just remember her telling me that she... She was lucky to be alive because of what she had endured the days before," says Dawn Bodea, Bravo's mother. "And I wish I had made her... I wish I could have made her just come home with me or something."

Gilbert Bravo via ABC 10 in Sacramento Angelica Bravo, mother of Athena and Matteo Lee.

Bravo's family says Lee mentioned moving to Guadalajara before. They believe that is where he could be located.

If you have any information for police regarding this case, reach out to SPD's tip line at 916-808-0560. If you see the kids, the car or their father, CHP recommends calling 911.