Endangered Missing Advisory issued for four children last seen with mother in Reseda

RESEDA, Calif. — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect Wednesday in San Diego County and four other counties for a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 9-year-old who were last seen in Reseda with their mother.

Rayana Mirova, Maryam Mirova, Zuhui Mirzoda, and Anas Mirova were last seen around 5:10 p.m. Monday with suspect Mehrangez Sangalieva in the 6600 block of Reseda Boulevard, near Kittridge Street and Reseda Park, according to the California Highway Patrol, which activated the alert Tuesday on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rayana was described as a 2-foot-tall girl weighing approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Maryam was described as a 3-foot-tall girl weighing approximately 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Zuhui was described as a girl with brown hair and brown eyes, while Anas was described as a 4-foot-2-inch- tall boy weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities described the 31-year-old Sangalieva as a 5-foot-5-inch- tall woman weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sangalieva and the children are believed to be traveling in a gray 2011 Toyota Prius with California license plate 6SWK678.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Sangalieva is subject to a court order prohibiting her from moving the children from their current address while the investigation remains ongoing.

The advisory was also activated for Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

Anyone with information about Sangalievas or the children's whereabouts was urged to call 911 or the LAPD West Valley Division at 818-374- 7611. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

The CHP issues an Endangered Missing Advisory to help investigate the suspicious disappearance of at-risk missing or endangered people if they are developmentally or cognitively impaired, were abducted, or are unable to otherwise care for themselves.

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