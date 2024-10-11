Encinitas woman weathers Hurricane Milton while visiting son in Orlando

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s not easy to hear a category five hurricane is barreling toward you.

“For me, it’s my first one and it was terrifying,” Jeanne Redlinger, who is visiting her son in Orlando, said.

Redlinger, who is also from Encinitas, said Hurricane Milton brought a night of wind and rain and thankfully it wasn’t as bad as Jeanne worried.

“We were safe in the house. My son made sure we did everything right to be safe in here. The power went out at about 11 o’clock and I felt comfortable enough to sleep for a couple of hours,” Redlinger said.

Jeanne tells me the storm kicked up more around 4 a.m.

“There’s a lot of big trees and plants all around in his neighborhood here and they were moving like they were made out of string,” Redlinger said.

She said there was debris all over, a tree uprooted and some visible damage in her son’s neighborhood but no damage to his home.

Redlinger has another loved in the Sunshine State; her brother who lives in Nokomis, FL which just under 30 minutes away from where Milton made landfall.

“His house is intact. His yard got torn up, his pool got full of leaves, the fence came down, a couple trees were destroyed. But no water in the house, no broken windows, no roof damage and he’s 600 feet from the intercostal so, that’s pretty amazing,” Redlinger said.

Bright spots being found in the dark of aftermath of the storm.

“I feel bad for all of the devastation because we got out of it pretty well. But there’s a lot of people within 10 minutes of us that are a lot more problems and it’s scary you can’t mess with Mother Nature at all,” Redlinger said.