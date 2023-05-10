Encinitas woman reflects on the passing of her son due to fentanyl

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – Yolande Snaith said her son Alexander loved skateboarding and making music.

“He had an amazing laugh. Everybody said even since he was little his laugh was just so infectious,” Snaith said.

And all of his little habits stood out to mom.

“He did have this little habit of twiddling his hair. He’d kind of get a bit of hair. He’d sort of do this with it when he was watching television or you know,” Snaith said.

Snaith told ABC 10News this kind and caring 21-year-old man passed on a Sunday morning shortly after his birthday in 2020.

“I think it was an oxycodone pill laced that was with fentanyl,” Snaith said. “And he was sitting on the bed, kind of slumped over. And he had vomited. It was just so traumatic. I had never ever sort of seen a dead body like that.”

Alexander’s story is one of the thousands that have tragically happened in the United States.

This is the second year of National Fentanyl Awareness Day being on the calendar.

“Sometimes, you know, there’s enough fentanyl in that one pill to kill four or five people. It’s that powerful. They have no idea which I believe Alexander had no idea, you know, what he was taking. He just thought he was taking an opioid pain killer,” Snaith said.

After processing her son’s tragic death, she wanted to help others.

“Was really just to tell anyone I know, anyone I can reach, you know, what to look for. All of the warning signs that I didn’t know, and to carry Narcan and to educate their children. And all of that is now starting has been happening a lot more starting this year,” Snaith said.

Another year in fighting against this crisis.

“This is a killer pill. You know it’s like an assassination. It’s poisoning. It’s murder,” Snaith said.