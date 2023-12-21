Encinitas votes to extend temporary outdoor dining, plan to work on permanent ordinance

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The Encinitas city council agreed to allow restaurants to keep their temporary outdoor dining spaces until July 2026.

During Wednesday's meeting, the city heard dozens of public comments as the council considered whether or not to extend the pandemic-era dining spaces.

Restaurant owners begged the council to keep the temporary parking and even consider allowing them permanently, saying the extra dining space was the only reason they survived.

However, retail and service business owners say the parklets take up valuable parking space, forcing customers to go elsewhere and, in turn, making them lose money.

After discussion, the council voted 4-1 to extend outdoor dining until 2026, but also directing city staff to work on a permanent ordinance, adding fees to businesses for the use of public space, and developing design and aesthetic standards for the parklets long-term.

The city also says they are conducting a parking study to be released later.