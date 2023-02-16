Encinitas moves to expand city's smoking ban ordinance

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – The City of Encinitas passed the first reading of a new ordinance expanding its ban of smoking in public places, with city councilmembers voting unanimously to approve amendments to the potential law before it is adopted.

"Encinitas is definitely one of the more progressive communities here in terms of the environment and making a better place for people to live,” said Vanessa Forsythe, with the group Clean Earth 4 Kids.

Taking a drag at parks, beaches, trails, and restaurants was already against the law in the beach community.

The ordinance will make smoking tobacco, cannabis, or e-cigarettes illegal in all public places, including at your job and any an area within 20 feet of a public business.

It's a movement supporters of the ban like Forsythe and their nonprofit group are glad to see being sparked.

"Its impact now but more importantly the future. We really have to look at what is going to be sustainable,” Forsythe said.

The ban would allow smoking on private property, a smoking section at a hotel or in a car that's being driven.

When it comes to enforcing the ordinance, city staff said at the meeting the San Diego County Sheriff's Department would enforce it and fines would be $50 for strike one, $100 for strike two and $150 for a third violation.

There were some who were not in favor of council moving forward with the process of making this law.

"I think people need to be careful about what they're choosing to do. Again, I don't smoke. I just think this is a constitutional issue. I just think people have a right to purse happiness and to privacy,” said Sarah, who was against the smoking ban.

The City Council asked staff to provide a clearer definition of what a operating car is and other amendments with their vote Wednesday evening.

A city spokesperson told ABC 10News the ordinance will go before council next month to be adopted.

A moment that Forsythe and others who care for the environment can't wait for.

"It's been a series of steps; not all one ordinance covers everything. But yeah, definitely this is a good step forward,” Forsythe said.