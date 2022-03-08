Encanto grandfather killed in diving accident in Hawaii

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Loved ones are grieving the death of an Encanto grandfather after a diving trip turned tragic in Hawaii.

“For grandpa, it was pretty much a dream vacation,” said Kekoa Cantwell.

Larry Bullock flew into Hawaii on February 21 with his grandson, Kekoa Cantwell, Cantwell's girlfriend, and their one-year-old son. The next day, cellphone video shows Bullock celebrating his birthday.

On the third day, Bullock’s hearty laugh can be heard in Cantwell’s Instagram post as he and his grandson embarked on a dive tour.

The 64-year old Bullock had been scuba diving for decades, but had only done it a handful of times in the past five years.

They were about 50 yards off shore and about ten minutes into the dive, when Cantwell noticed something wrong.

“My grandfather pointed towards his mask .. I saw that the water was building up. You could see it … There’s a technique to do it, and I showed him, and he kept doing it and clearing the water. So I’m like, we’re good,” said Cantwell.

About five minutes later and some 40 feet down, there was more trouble for Bullock.

“His mask came off. He was bewildered, looking around. His eyes were wide,” said Cantwell.

Cantwell says as their guide tried to force the Bullock's regulator into his mouth for oxygen, Cantwell inflated a buoyancy control device (BCD), so his grandfather would surface.

“At the surface, he was unconscious, with his eyes open. He was throwing up and stuff,” said Cantwell.

Cantwell and the guide got Bullock into the boat. CPR was performed, but on shore, Cantwell says he was told by paramedics, his grandfather had died.

“I just couldn't believe it. It didn't feel real at all,” said Cantwell.

Cantwell says his grandfather, a retired trucker, served in the Marines for eight years, before leaving in 1983.

“He taught me a lot about self worth and being strong. He was a wise soul,” said Cantwell. “This was supposed to be the trip of our lives … It was nightmare, to say the least.”

The autopsy report hasn't been released yet and Hawaii Police say the investigation is on going.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.