Employees notified of data breach at Sweetwater Union High School District

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Sweetwater Union High School District school board met for the first time Monday night since confirming a data breach last Friday.

According to district officials, the breach shut down their systems and internet access for days in February 2023.

The item was not on Monday’s agenda, but it was the first time the board was gathering since confirming the breach.

Several district employees told ABC 10News they started getting letters on Monday, notifying them their information was compromised.

Michelle Beale, a counselor with the district, received the letter just prior to the school board meeting.

The letter stated that files accessed during the breach included names and Social Security numbers.

Beale said as she looked closer at the letter she received, she noticed it was sent to her address, but it had another person's name.

"It wasn’t for me; it was for a student, but it had my home address on it. I’m assuming it’s a student, it could be another employee," said Beale.

In the letter, the district said they’re taking the breach very seriously and are offering a free year of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Beale said she spoke to district Superintendent Moises Aguirre after the meeting and was told he’d look into the issue.

On June 23, the district notified the media of the breach in a press release but did not specify how many people were affected or if the district had paid ransom to get their systems back. They also said they had no evidence that anyone's information has been misused.

The district declined ABC 10News' second interview request about this data breach on Monday.