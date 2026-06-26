Employee detained, products seized in Alpine smoke shop investigation

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) - Investigators Thursday seized 461 pounds of flavored nicotine and vape products and other illegal products being sold at a smoke shop in Alpine.

Deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Team received several complaints of possible flavored and underage tobacco sales at Alpine Smoke and Vape in the 2100 block of Arnold Way, near Interstate 8. prompting an investigation that led to the discovery of numerous illegal items, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

There were also reports alleging the selling of marijuana and products containing psilocybin mushrooms.

The responding deputies were assisted by Lakeside Sheriff's Substation and Marijuana Enforcement Team personnel, along with a county code enforcement officer, in executing a search warrant at the location.

Sheriff's officials said deputies also seized:



526 pounds of kratom products

25 grams of marijuana

11 THC vape pens/marijuana cigarettes

$340 in cash

County code enforcement officials noted that there were several code violations at the business.

During the investigation, an employee was detained, but no arrests were made.

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