Elton John to Headline May's Concert for Cures in Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diegans can get ready to "Crocodile Rock" this May, as legendary musician Elton John will highlight Curebound's 2025 Concert for Cures on Friday, May 9, at Petco Park, it was announced today.

Curebound is a philanthropic organization raising money for cancer research. Since it began the Concert for Cures in 2022, the organization has raised more than $8.5 million to support early-phase adult and pediatric cancer research.

"Music has the power to unite people together behind a shared cause," Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger said. "Every person in the world has been impacted by cancer and by working together, we will accelerate better prevention, detection and treatment options for patients and families. The funds raised at Concert for Cures will help bring us one step closer to our vision of cures in our lifetime."

Elton John has been recognized with six Grammys, a Tony, two Oscars, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, and a knighthood from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services."

He recently joined the EGOT club after winning an Emmy Award for his Disney+ live concert special "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium."

Previous headliners include Alicia Keys featuring the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and Ed Sheeran, performing to sold-out crowds at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The concert is moving to Petco Park for an expanded

number of seats.

